Armenia to welcome Iranian tourists with ‘Happy Novruz’ posters

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has prepared interesting and attractive events for Iranian tourists to celebrate Novruz (Iranian New Year) in the country, reports Armenpress.

Zarmine Zeytuntsyan, president of the State Tourism Committee, told reporters that starting from border checkpoints brochures and information materials about Armenia in Persian will be distributed to the Iranian tourists. She said the world trend moves to individual tourism without assistance of tour-operators, therefore, coordinated information is provided for making the vacation and leisure of tourists organized.

“There will be a 24-hour hot line, recently we also met with the healthcare ministry and the police in order to make more secure tourists’ visit to Armenia especially starting from the border. There will be posters congratulating them on New Year and welcoming to Armenia along the entire route. These are small, but attractive factors by which we show our hospitality. There will be posters especially to Noravank, Jermuk and Tatev ropeway aimed at guiding them to these beautiful sites”, Zarmine Zeytuntsyan said.

The Committee also cooperates with the Yerevan City Hall aimed at providing with decorations on Novruz in the Northern Avenue and other places. She said this year as well they expect increase of number of Iranian tourists if there are no force majeure in the Iranian economy. She informed that 220.000 Iranian tourists visited Armenia in 2017 which is more by 16% from the figure of 2016.

“The direct flights from Tehran to Yerevan increased this year, therefore, we expect increase if there are no problems in the Iranian banking system as it happened several years ago when due to lack of dollar many Iranians couldn’t visit Armenia”, Zeytuntsyan said, adding that works are being carried out towards diversification of Iranian tourists. “We are cooperating with the Armenian embassy in Iran aimed at holding road-shows for tour-operators in Tabriz, Isfahan and Tehran so that we will be able to attract Iranian tourists on this direction as well”.

The Iranian New Year, Novruz, is celebrated on March 21.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan