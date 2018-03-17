Vice Speaker Sharmazanov visits St. Catherine Armenian Church of St. Petersburg, Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov visited the St. Catherine Armenian Church of St.Petersburg, Russia on March 16.

The delegation of the Vice Speaker includes MPs Tajat Vardapetyan and Gagik Melikyan.

The parliamentary delegation met with pastor Poghos Vardanyan.

At the meeting the sides highlighted the role of the Armenian Church in the preservation of Armenian identity among the youth.

Sharmazanov praised the Armenian Church’s mission in the development of the Armenian-Russian spiritual and cultural relations.

Armenian parliamentary permanent representative to the CIS IPA Hayk Chilingaryan was also present at the meeting.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan