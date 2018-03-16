Catholicos of All Armenians awarded with “Gregory the Illuminator” medal of Union of Armenians of Ukraine

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II who is in Ukraine on an Patriarchal visit, has been awarded with “Gregory the Illuminator” medal of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports analitikaua.net informs.

The President Union of Armenians of Ukraine Vilen Shatvoryan awarded the Catholicos on March 16 in Kiev.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan