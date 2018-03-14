The Press Awards names Financial Times Newspaper Of The Year

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The British Press Awards named Financial Times (FT) as the best UK newspaper of 2017.

In addition to being named newspaper of the year, FT also won in three other categories.

FT’s Matthew Garrahan, global media editor, won in the business and finance category; Pilita Clark took her third straight prize in environmental journalism; and FT journalists in Europe won news team of the year for their series on the Europopulists.

“2017 was another banner year for the Financial Times,” the judges wrote. “It passed the milestone of 900,000 paying readers and invested time, money and manpower in quality journalism.”

