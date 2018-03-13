Armenian Premier has working lunch with Lebanon’s CB Chairman

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the official visit to Lebanon Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan had a working lunch with the Chairman of the Central Bank of Lebanon Riad Salamé. The Executive Directors of Lebanon’s major banks were also invited.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Premier Karapetyan presented to his Lebanese colleagues the economic situation of Armenia and the investment atmosphere, as well as the indexes recorded last year and the opportunities to enter other markets through Armenia.

During the lunch the sides exchanged ideas over deepening bilateral business ties and cooperation in the banking sector.

The Prime Minister of Armenia is scheduled to visit Haigazian University and Zmar Monastery on March 13. He will also meet with the representatives of the Armenian organizations in Lebanon.

