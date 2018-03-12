British comedy legend, actor Ken Dodd dies at 90
YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Comedy legend, actor Ken Dodd died at the age of 90 two days after his wedding, BBC reports.
The Liverpool legend had recently been released from hospital after six weeks of treatment for a chest infection.
On Friday, he had married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, at their house, the same one he grew up in, in the Liverpool suburb of Knotty Ash.
Sir Ken was famous for his very long stand-up shows - with which he was touring until last year - along with his Diddy Men and the tickling stick.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 13:05 Rain from time to time forecast in Armenia March 15-17
- 13:03 Aronian to play vs. Kramnik in 3rd round of Candidates Tournament
- 12:41 USA, Russia remain top weapons exporters in the world - SIPRI
- 12:21 WATCH: Tallest building in Kentucky’s capital demolished
- 12:09 Azerbaijan violates OSCE commitments: Armenian foreign ministry's spox on military drills in that country
- 11:50 British comedy legend, actor Ken Dodd dies at 90
- 11:45 Mkhitaryan named Man Of The Match in Watford clash
- 11:44 Trump to meet Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, North Korea – media reports
- 11:33 UAE Deputy PM, Armenia Chief of Staff of President’s Office discuss prospects of enhancing bilateral ties
- 11:22 ‘Int’l com. must welcome Artsakh into community of nations’ – former US Ambassador John Evans’ article
- 11:14 Russia’s Yulia Samoilova to perform “I Won’t Break!” at Eurovision-2018
- 11:05 New York helicopter crash: Death toll rises to 5
- 10:54 Turkish private jet’s flight recorder discovered at Iran crash site
- 10:51 Armenian FM to visit Sweden March 12-13
- 10:50 Armenian expert named best player in What-Where-When Russian intellectual game show
- 10:49 Knife attacker gunned down by Austrian police outside Iranian envoy’s residence
- 10:37 White House unveils proposals on school safety in wake of shootings
- 10:31 North Korea’s leader wants to establish diplomatic ties with US
- 10:17 2 dead as helicopter crashes in NYC's East River
- 09:58 Turkish private jet crashes in Iran, daughter of top finance executive killed days before wedding
- 09:53 Syrian army divides Eastern Ghouta into two zones - SANA
- 09:46 Nearly 300 grape varieties to have certificates in Armenia
- 03.11-21:48 ‘If Aronian succeeds at Candidates Tournament, he’ll definitely win world title’, says President Sargsyan
- 03.11-19:39 Candidates Tournament 2018: Aronian vs. Mamedyarov ends in draw
- 03.11-19:20 Henrikh Mkhitaryan seals Arsenal’s victory over Watford with superb performance
- 03.11-18:56 Establishing IRNA, ARMENPRESS representation offices in Yerevan, Tehran discussed in Iran
- 03.11-18:00 LIVE: 2nd round kicks off at Candidates Tournament, Aronian vs. Mamedyarov underway
- 03.11-15:16 Armenia PM to meet Lebanese counterpart Saad Hariri, President Aoun in official visit
- 03.11-11:48 Iranian-Armenian actor, laureate of “Golden Apricot” Levon Haftvan dies aged 51
- 03.11-08:38 Aronian to face Azerbaijan’s Mamedyarov in 2nd round of Candidates Tournament
- 03.10-19:02 President of Armenia makes inaugural move at World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin
- 03.10-18:15 Turkey tries to intimidate US with sanctions
- 03.10-18:08 Primate of Artsakh Diocese highlights Sargsyan’s knowledge in military affairs
- 03.10-18:00 LIVE: World Chess Candidates Tournament kicks off in Berlin
- 03.10-17:15 Road condition update
14:59, 03.05.2018
Viewed 4158 times Armenia liberalizes visa regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea
13:33, 03.10.2018
Viewed 2442 times How an Armenian soldier saved the life of a future US Senator
21:02, 03.07.2018
Viewed 1777 times 30th anniversary of tragic events of Sumgayit commemorated at parliament of Australia’s New South Wales state
17:20, 03.06.2018
Viewed 1677 times "Japan understands Armenia’s multi-vector policy towards the EU, EEU and Iran", interview with Special Advisor to PM Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet
09:31, 03.06.2018
Viewed 1522 times Armenia negotiates with four countries over creation of Persian Gulf – Black Sea transit corridor