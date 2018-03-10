‘Great honor’ – Armenia’s flag-bearer on PyeongChang Paralympic Games opening ceremony

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Athlete Stas Nazaryan, Armenia’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games 2018, says it was an honor and great responsibility to represent his country to the world.

“I have positive impressions. Responsibility was great because we were representing Armenia, moreover because I was the flag bearer. It was a dream-like moment. Although this is already my 5th time at Paralympic Games, each of the game is unique,” the athlete told ARMENPRESS.

Nazaryan will have his first performance at the Paralympics on March 14 in the 1km skiing event.

The PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games will be held until March 18.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan