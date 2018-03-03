Positive dynamics of Armenia-Georgia relations continues: Experts comment on PM Kvirikashvili’s Yerevan visit  

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The positive dynamics of Armenia-Georgia relations continues. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili’s visit to Armenia will give new impetus to the bilateral relations, Joni Melikyan – expert on Georgian studies, told a press conference in Armenpress. He said among the key achievements of the visit is the statement on the preparation of the inter-governmental commission’s session.

“Such session wasn’t held over the recent years, and holding the new session will be an important event. In terms of the steps in humanitarian field, I attach importance to the mutual visits of the youth of the two countries, as well as the student exchange programs. If we can say that we know Georgians to some extent, but the same cannot be said in the opposite direction”, Joni Melikyan said.

Talking about the cooperation of the two countries in regional projects, Melikyan said the ongoing programs will continue. He attached importance to attraction of investments, but in this context highlighted the fact of being the initiator.

Expert on Georgian studies Alik Eroyants said it is said that the Armenian-Georgian relations are at a high level, are friendly, and over the recent years it is obvious that these relations have received a new development dynamics.

“The frequency of visits, the format of meetings, the content of statements and the staff of delegations show that the positive dynamics is obvious”, he said.

The expert noted that in terms of Georgia’s relations with other neighbor states Armenia is in beneficial condition.

“This is linked not only with the balanced policy of the Georgian leadership, but also with the consistent work carried out by Yerevan. We can state that quite a ready and warm atmosphere has been formed in the relations of the two countries, and this is reflected also in the statements made by Yerevan and Tbilisi”, Alik Eroyants said.

Commenting on the question according to which in the conditions of dynamic development of the Armenian-Georgian ties, Georgia till now has not recognized the Armenian Genocide, Alik Eroyants said this is not a matter of one day. He said a consistent work must be carried out on this path. The expert noted that an environment in Georgia on this matter changes every year. According to his prediction, this year on April 24, the genocide issue will be seriously raised in Georgia and will be actively covered by media. He added that the anti-Armenian publications have decreased in Georgia.

Alik Eroyants said Armenia’s diplomatic representation in Georgia carries out quite an active work, there are active visits and contacts. The expert stated that still more works need to be done, but Armenia is on the right path.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan