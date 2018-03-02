Armenia, Georgia to use each other’s trade zones, PM Kvirikashvili welcomes CEPA deal with EU

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Georgia have agreed to actively develop cooperation of regional significance by using each other’s opportunities, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said after negotiations with Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan in Yerevan.

“My colleague underscored cooperation of regional significance. We are ready that Armenia participates even more actively with Georgia in multilateral projects and we find that in this context we can have bilateral benefit – proceeding from the free trade zone and treaty network, which Georgia and Armenia have. Armenia’s opportunities will also be used by Georgia,” the Georgian PM said.

PM Kvirikashvili also emphasized that Georgia welcomes the signing of the CEPA deal between Armenia and the European Union.

“We both concurred that it is necessary to activate high level visits even more and support cooperation of sectoral agencies of both countries. We also agreed for technical groups to hold meetings soon in order for the meeting of the bilateral cooperation commission to be organized and we hope that the meeting will definitely take place in 2018,” he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan