Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian pays tribute to memory of 2008 March 1 victims

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, candidate for the 4th President of Armenia, paid tribute to the memory of the victims of March 1, 2008 painful events, reports Armenpress.

In his remarks during the debate of the election of the President of Armenia in the Parliament, Armen Sarkissian reminded that 10 years ago this day the Armenian people faced a difficult challenge as a result of which it suffered painful losses.

“I know that the Parliament has already paid tribute to the memory of the March 1 victims. I also want to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of this tragic event”, the presidential candidate said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan