Dr. Hayk Demoyan’s new book on first Armenian in America out now

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Dr. Hayk Demoyan, former director of the Armenian Genocide Museum Institute, presented his new monograph titled “Armenian Legacy in America: A 400-Year Heritage.

“Armenian Legacy in America: A 400-Year Heritage” is dedicated to the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first Armenian to America. Four hundred years ago, in 1618, ‘Martin the Armenian’ arrived in Virginia. The book is an illustrated edition with 620 pages and more than 2,200 photos, including artifacts, documents and rare images demonstrating the history and legacy of the Armenian-American community and the important contributions of the Armenian community to the American homeland.

The volume is the first attempt to present a concise illustrated history of the American-Armenian community. It comprises materials from Armenian institutions of both the Republic of Armenia and the United States. Most of the materials and visual data are published for the first time. Book chapters and illustrations are presented in chronological order, covering the time period from 1618 until the early 1990s.



The book has been published through the generous support of the Noubar and Anna Afeyan Foundation on behalf of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiatives”, Mr. Demoyan said on Facebook.

