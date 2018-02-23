Creation of 1400 jobs expected in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province – Governor Sargsyan’s interview

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Tourism field has great development opportunities in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province.

Governor of the province Harutyun Sargsyan gave an interview to ARMENPRESS, talking about the investment opportunities during 2018.

-Mr. Sargsyan, how can you describe the year 2017 for the province? What achievements will you mention?

-As agriculture is the main sector for the economic development of the province, I want to talk about this field. There has been a visible progress in this field.

In 2017 23.8 billion AMD gross output was produced in Vayots Dzor province which comprises 2.6% of the republican figure. Compared to the previous year the gross output increased by 2.0 billion AMD or 8.4%. 476 thousand AMD agricultural products were produced per capita.

169 farms operate in the province. The number of cooperative economies is 27 which are engaged in the following spheres – production of dry fruits, animal husbandry, crop cultivation, fruit refrigerator storage, milk processing and etc. There are 44 greenhouses with 2.3 hectares of land in 14 settlements of the province.

Another key field that I want to mention is industry: the industrial enterprises of the province released 16.844 billion AMD gross output in 2017, the growth comprised 4.3% compared to the previous year. The prevailing direction in the industry field is the processing industry (production of mineral waters and drinks).

Among the most important directions for vital activity of the province is the healthcare field. There are 8 medical centers in the province from which the three serve the people registered in the service centers of Yeghegnadzor, Vayk and Jermuk towns. Works have been carried out aimed at increasing the paid services volume by the healthcare organizations which positively affected the revenue generation of the organizations.

-What is the level of unemployment in the province in 2018 and what investment programs are expected which will directly or indirectly contribute to creation of jobs?

-In 2017 there were 1681 job seekers registered in the province which comprises 80.5% of the previous year, there were 1147 unemployed people which comprises 74.6% of the last year. Moreover, majority among the unemployed are women, but in terms of city-village, the unemployment level is high in cities by 4.6%. I want to state that the operation of the Amulsar gold mine plays an important role for solving the unemployment issue. In 2017 the number of people working at the mine comprised 1453, 777 out of whom were from the province.

For 2018 a possibility of 1400 new jobs is expected in the province, from which 200 jobs will be in the agriculture field, and 1200 will be temporary and permanent jobs in the spheres of construction and industry. The poverty rate in the province is 18.8%.

-During one of your previous interviews you said that tourism is quite a dynamically developing field in Vayots Dzor province, if I’m not mistaken, it is declared as a priority direction. I would like you to present the dynamics of the past years in this field?

-Yes, tourism is really one of the most dynamically developing spheres of the province’s economy and it is declared as a priority field of the economy. There are nearly 1300 historical-cultural monuments in Vayots Dzor. The presence of numerous historical-cultural, architectural monuments, natural beautiful sites, production of ecologically clean agricultural products, the recognition of Jermuk mineral waters contribute to tourism development. In line with this, the province became attractive for tourism for four seasons of the year. The following tourism directions can be offered by the province – ecotourism, scientific tourism, natural tourism, adventure tourism and historical-cultural tourism. In 2016 locals and foreigners, a total of 42.000 people, visited the province, in 2017 the number of tourists increased reaching 46.000. We hope much more tourists will visit the province in 2018.

The implementation of Jermuk town development program, the construction of hotel complex in Areni village by Tufenkian, the renovation of 13 guesthouses by the EU grants, the construction of three hotels in Jermuk boosted tourism. I think now you see that over the past years both qualitative and quantitative growth has been registered in Vayots Dzor in the field of tourism. I also want to add that the infrastructures significantly developed, the quality of services provided has increased. At the moment there are 17 hotels, 68 guesthouses and 8 spa centers in the province. Major investments in different directions are also expected in Jermuk.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan