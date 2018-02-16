Argentina police seize 10 tons of marijuana
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Argentina’s national gendarmerie seized almost 10 tons of marijuana worth more than 20 million dollars in the country’s Misiones Province, Capital reports.
The marijuana was discovered in a cargo truck.
Police also arrested three drug smugglers.
Argentine security minister Patricias Bulric said they were aware about the transportation beforehand.
