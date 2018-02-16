Florida high school shooter had psychiatric treatment, authorities say

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Nikolas Cruz, the 19 year old shooter who killed 17 people in a Florida, US, high school on February 14, has underwent psychiatric treatment in the past for mental diseases, authorities told CNN.

Associated Press earlier reported that despite this fact Cruz was able to legally purchase an AR 15 rile, which he used to gun down his victims.

Cruz faces 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The suspect in one of the deadliest school shootings in modern American history confessed to the police that he “began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on school grounds,” according to a police arrest report, NY Times reports.

The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, 19, carried a black duffel bag and backpack, where he hid loaded magazines, the report said. He arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in an Uber at 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday and pulled out a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle, the New York Times reported citing the police documents.

With this shooting, three of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern United States history have come in the last five months.