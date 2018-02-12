NK conflict can be solved only when Azerbaijan refuses from its maximalist expectations – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict can be settled only when Azerbaijan refuses from its maximalist and unrealistic expectations, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan told reporters at the Presidential Palance after the meeting with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, reports Armenpress.

“As long as they will not refuse from that and continue staying in dreams and rave about capturing Yerevan or Zangezur, we cannot hope that the conflict will be settled”, the President said, adding that he repeatedly announced Armenia’s readiness to intensify the negotiations under the proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group, but, unfortunately, they were not been mutual from Azerbaijan.

President Serzh Sargsyan said the reason of holding snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan is not linked with quickly settling the NK conflict. He said he can’t believe that a sudden desire emerged in Azerbaijan to solve the NK conflict.

“I am convinced that you are aware of the real reasons of holding snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan. I don’t think that a sudden desire emerged in Azerbaijan to settle the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Previously Azerbaijan had numerous chances in terms of settling the conflict, but, unfortunately, its actions led to the point that now we can only talk about the lost chances”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

As for Bulgaria’s stance on the NK conflict, the Armenian President thanked President Rumen Radev for Bulgaria’s balanced position since this country at all arenas supported the EU’s position and the peaceful settlement of the conflict. “I understand why such a question arose within you. I think the reason is that last year in autumn when Mr. President was in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani President thanked for Bulgaria’s position, in fact it was a provocation, but we are not subject to provocations. We trust our friends and know their real position”, President Serzh Sargsyan said.

He also mentioned another fact which could question Bulgaria’s position, which, however, is not the expression of that country’s official stance. “I also understand very well the fact that how it happened that during the visit of the Azerbaijani President a statement was adopted where the talk was about only one principle. These are temporary phenomena and do not reflect the state’s position. Any official of any country can make different statements with any Azerbaijani official, but we should see who has a right to make a statement according to that country’s constitution, laws. In this regard we already have a very great achievement, there are very concrete formulations in the document signed with the EU on November 24. The EU member states will ratify that agreement, and this means that this document in that countries will receive a force of law with all consequences deriving from it”, the Armenian President said.

At the invitation of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev arrived in Armenia on state visit on February 11.