President Sargsyan signs Constitutional laws adopted by Parliament
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on February 10 signed Constitutional laws adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The laws are the followings: the Constitutional law on Judicial Code of Armenia and the Constitutional law on making changes in the law on Rules of Procedure of the Parliament.
