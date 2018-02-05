Armen Sarkissian meets with British-Armenian community representatives

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, Armenian Ambassador to the UK, the candidate for the President of Armenia nominated by the Republican Party, met with the Armenian community representatives in the St. Yeghiche Armenian Church in London, reports Armenpress. The meeting aimed at exchanging views with the British-Armenian community.

Let us remind that during the meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Armen Sarkissian, before accepting the proposal of being nominated for the post of the President, attached importance to the meetings with different circles and the Diaspora representatives.

The meeting with the British-Armenian community representatives was not a coincidence since for many years these community representatives communicated and cooperated with Armen Sarkissian as an individual, scientist and Ambassador for different occasions, supporting his activity and at the same time receiving his practical support in implementation of different programs.

Armen Sarkissian said before assuming the high responsibility trusted him it was necessary to consult with this big Armenian family.

He drew the attention of the meeting participants on the fact that by the adoption of the new Constitution the presidential powers underwent some changes as Armenia transitions to a parliamentary system of governance. He highlighted the active participation of Armenian citizens in the process of building a democratic country and solving the issues facing the country, as well as the further deepening and strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora ties.

After his remarks Armen Sarkissian asked the participants to express their opinions and issues of concern.

Many of the participants stated that Armen Sarkissian with human and professional terms can fully demonstrate himself in this position, and the existing broad ties and opportunities can serve for the benefit of the Homeland.

The British-Armenian community expressed its support to Armen Sarkissian and urged him to take an action and move forward the honorable work for the welfare of the Homeland.