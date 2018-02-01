OSCE must operatively realize agreement on increasing number of observers in NK LoC - Lavrov

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Russia believes that in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict the OSCE can realize the agreements which the parties have earlier agreed upon, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano.

“During the 2016 June meeting of the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian leaders, which was attended by the Co-Chairs also, an agreement was reached on increasing the number of observes by several in the line of contact. Since then, work has been done in this direction. Now the sides are close to agreeing on specific parameters for realizing the agreement, and we believe that the OSCE can effectively initiate it”, Lavrov said.