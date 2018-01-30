Blood Supermoon to be visible from Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. A Blood Supermoon will be visible in the night of January 31 from Armenia. On this day, the moon will be situated at an unusual proximity to Earth and an eclipse will happen at the same time, Areg Michaelyan – director of the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory told ARMENPRESS.

“This is generally a rare occurrence, since such a close proximity to Earth and an eclipse at the same time are very rare. Certainly, the Blood Supermoon will be partly visible from Armenia, because we will not see a full eclipse of the moon”, he said.

A full Blood Supermoon will be seen from Northern Europe, Northern Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The full interview with Mr. Michaelyan is available in Armenian.