President Emmanuel Macron expected to participate in Armenian annual gala dinner in France

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to deliver a speech at the annual gala dinner of CCAF (Co-ordination Council of Armenian organisations of France).

Harut Martirosyan, Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of France, told ARMENPRESS they are awaiting a confirmation from the president.

“It is a very important achievement that participation of the presidential level is ensured at the annual dinner. During the event we will present Armenian issues, we are waiting for the French president’s clarifications regarding Armenian issues. Positive signals were seen until now, it was mentioned that France’s president treats the Armenian people with love, however we still don’t have much information on his stance regarding Armenian issues. We want to understand with which road we will move forward”, he said.

The annual gala dinner will be held on January 30.

Guest of the traditional annual event include the President of France, the ethnic Armenian MP of Turkey’s Parliament Garo Paylan, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Lyon Mayor Georges Képénékian, government officials, Members of Parliament, clergy and others.