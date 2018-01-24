Armenian President arrives in PACE

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan arrived in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, reports Armenpress.

He was welcomed by newly elected PACE President Michele Nicoletti.

The Armenian President is taking part in the PACE winter session where he will deliver speech and will answer the questions of the lawmakers.

Serzh Sargsyan is expected to meet with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland, President of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Guido Raimondi, as well as with President of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) Gianni Buquicchio and with the newly elected President of PACE.