Armenia is attractive for exporters due to privileged trade regimes with US, EU, EEU and Iran - PM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia, being a EEU member and having privileged customs regimes with the EU, a common border with Iran, as well as attractive investment and business environment, can be of serious interest for productions aimed for exports with the existence of the FEZ on the border with Iran, Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan said in an interview with RIA Novosti, when asked what advantaged Armenia can offer for Russian companies, taking into account the EEU membership, trade privileges with EU and the FEZ opening on the border with Iran.

Karen Karapetyan stressed that today Armenia has a developing economy, which responds to the often global changes.

“The final results of 2017 will be published in the end of this month, however I can already now confidently say that economic growth will be more than we assumed in 2016.Regarding the EEU, its logic is very understandable for us and pragmatic. The Eurasian integration program has expanded our economic borders, creating a powerful, nearly 180 million big market without customs borders. Cooperation issues with China, Iran, India, Singapore and other countries are intensely being designed on the sidelines of EEU. A favorable investment and business environment will enable Armenia to become a primary platform for Russian investors for having entry to new markets”, the PM said.

The PM stressed that Armenia has privileges trade regime with the US, Canada, Switzerland, Norway and Japan, the GSP. Armenia is also among the 10 countries of the world which uses the GSP+ system.

Mentioning the recently commissioned FEZ in Meghri along the Iranian border, the PM said it is a good platform for Russian businesses and capital.

“In this context we are very open and willing to cooperate not only in terms of involving Russian capital in the free economic zone, but also by joint investment cooperation”, he said.

