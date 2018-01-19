Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 January

ARMENPRESS has exclusive photos on presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan’s official meetings, visits


YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The photo archive of ARMENPRESS has exclusive photos of official meetings and visits of former PM, Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK Armen Sargsyan.

 

As PM, Armen Sargsyan visited the ARMENPRESS HQ also.

Earlier on January 19, President Serzh Sargsyan announced that the ruling party will nominate the candidacy of Armen Sargsyan as 4th President of Armenia.




