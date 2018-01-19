Awarding ceremony of 2017 State Awards held in Armenian Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The awarding ceremony of State Awards by the decree of the Armenian President was held in the Presidential Palace on January 19, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The 2017 State Awards were awarded in the fields of literature and arts, architecture and urban development, precise and natural sciences aimed at assessing the best works, as well as promoting the authors.

Below is the list of the recipients of the State Awards

Literature and arts (literature, publicity, music and cinematography) – Gurgen Khanjyan for ‘Give Me Your Hand, Kiddo’ book, Eduard Hayrapetyan for ‘Concerto for Piano with Symphonic Orchestra’ work, director Mher Mkrtchyan, Vahagn Hakobyan (producer), Samvel Tadevosyan (actor), Roben Jaghinyan (producer) and Karen Ghazaryan (producer) for the ‘Life and Fight’ movie

Architecture and urban development – Sargis Sardaryan, Ruzanna Mamyan, Levon Aznauryan (posthumously) and Suren Hakobyan for the medical center complex constructed in Vanadzor town

Precise and natural sciences – Hamlet Avetisyan



During the awarding ceremony the chairmen of the commissions presented the works submitted for receiving the awards, the decisions of the commissions made as a result of the discussion, the works that received awards and their authors, as well as made their proposals for making the selection process of the award winners more effective.

The 2017 State Awards were not given in the spheres of painting, theatrical art, as well as humanitarian and social sciences.

After handing over the State Awards, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan delivered speech congratulating the award winners.

The full text of his speech will be available soon.





