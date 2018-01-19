Only Dink could’ve reconciled Armenians and Turks – Baskin Oran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Turkish scholar Baskin Oran says he is convinced that Hrant Dink was silenced because he was the only man who could have succeeded in reconciling Armenians and Turks, the scholar told ARMENPRESS on the 11th anniversary of death of the Agos Editor In Chief.

Although 11 years passed since the murder of Hrant Dink, the true perpetrators are still at large. Asked whether or not once can expect the Turkish judicial system to find the perpetrators eventually, Oran said: “One can’t expect justice in any matter from the present day Turkey. The executive authorities have taken the judicial system hostage. Courts are no longer listening to the decisions of the Constitutional Court. However, the real murderers of Hrant Dink will definitely be discovered and punished one day”.

Asked what he would have said to Hrant Dink, if he had the chance to see him today, the scholar said: “Don’t go out to the streets in the present days. They’ve gone mad, they can kill you”.

Araks Kasyan