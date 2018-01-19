Vardenyats Pass closed due to storm and low visibility
YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on January 19, as of 09:30, snowfalls hit the highways of Ashotsk region.
The ministry told Armenpress that the highways of Talin, Maralik, Akhuryan, Ashotsk, Hrazdan, Sevan, Aparan, Aragats, Spitak are partly covered with clear ice.
The Vardenyats Pass is closed due to storm and low visibility.
Clearing operations are underway.
The remaining roads are open in Armenia.
- 10:26 President of Union of Writers of Armenia participates in Peyo Yavorov commemoration events in Bulgaria
- 10:22 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/94 - ‘Not For Sale’, ‘Steppenwolf’ and ‘Flowers For Algernon’ among weekly top ten
- 10:12 Vardenyats Pass closed due to storm and low visibility
- 10:06 OSCE MG Co-Chairs urge NK conflict parties to reinforce relative calm in line of contact
- 10:04 Pope Francis arrives in Peru
- 10:00 Car rams Rio beach crowd, killing baby & injuring 15
- 09:49 Armenian community of France to re-introduce criminalization of Armenian Genocide denial into agenda of 2018
- 09:45 European Stocks - 18-01-18
- 09:40 US stocks down - 18-01-18
- 09:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-01-18
- 09:34 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 18-01-18
- 09:30 Oil Prices down - 18-01-18
- 01.18-21:43 Armenia’s ruling party has not discussed PM’s candidacies yet
- 01.18-21:28 Senior Armenian lawmaker assesses Turkish FM’s announcement on Armenian Genocide cynicism
- 01.18-21:13 Serzh Sargsyan to announce the name of the candidate of the next president of Armenia tomorrow
- 01.18-20:55 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to expand capability of the Officeof Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office
- 01.18-19:16 Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs over
- 01.18-19:01 Armenia signs Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence
- 01.18-18:56 U.S. Congressman urges breaking down barriers to expanded U.S.-Artsakh ties
- 01.18-18:29 President Sargsyan holds consultation with the participation of SCPEC members
- 01.18-18:00 It’s storm and snow on some roads of Armenia
- 01.18-17:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-01-18
- 01.18-17:34 Asian Stocks - 18-01-18
- 01.18-16:37 Criminal proceedings launched over Azerbaijani shooting of Armenian soldier
- 01.18-16:36 Mkhitaryan may become highest paid player of Arsenal – British media
- 01.18-16:18 All flights cancelled in Amsterdam airport
- 01.18-16:14 Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting kicks off in Kraków, Poland
- 01.18-15:59 Minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources submits application for resignation
- 01.18-15:48 ARF Supreme Council not yet discussed issue of candidate for president
- 01.18-15:45 Reserves of state treasury of precious metals, gemstones to be sold for effective management
- 01.18-15:25 Turkey MP Paylan counters false newspaper article on Istanbul Armenian Patriarchal Election
- 01.18-15:11 6 marksmen from Armenia to compete in Munich Int’l Tournament
- 01.18-14:50 French Ambassador expects strengthening of Francophonie positions in Armenia by upcoming summit in Yerevan
- 01.18-14:23 Armenian-French educational cooperation develops with new projects
- 01.18-14:15 Newly appointed Ambassador of Nigeria presents credentials to Armenian President
10:49, 01.18.2018
Viewed 6443 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan to sign 4-year contract with Arsenal – British media
10:35, 01.16.2018
Viewed 6004 times Armenian Parliament recognizes Yazidi genocide
18:18, 01.16.2018
Viewed 4183 times Mkhitaryan’s transfer in the focus of mass media – Raiola makes new announcement
14:54, 01.12.2018
Viewed 2993 times 8th millennium B.C. settlement discovered in Armenia
12:15, 01.12.2018
Viewed 2436 times Manchester United willing to substitute Mkhitaryan with Juventus’ Sandro