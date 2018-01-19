Vardenyats Pass closed due to storm and low visibility

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on January 19, as of 09:30, snowfalls hit the highways of Ashotsk region.

The ministry told Armenpress that the highways of Talin, Maralik, Akhuryan, Ashotsk, Hrazdan, Sevan, Aparan, Aragats, Spitak are partly covered with clear ice.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed due to storm and low visibility.

Clearing operations are underway.

The remaining roads are open in Armenia.