MP Naghdalyan comments on leaving PACE delegation, rumors on disagreements with Arpine Hovhannisyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. MP of the ruling HHK faction of the Armenian Parliament Hermine Naghdalyan has known from the very beginning that she will be in the Armenian delegation to PACE temporarily.

“During the beginning of this parliament, our agreement with the parliamentary leadership and the President of Armenia was the following – since a new delegation has been formed and it includes new people, it is necessary that those with greater experience work a bit more. This is also planned under the PACE rules of procedure”, she said.

Speaking on rumors about disagreements between her and PACE Armenian delegation head Arpine Hovhannisyan, she said she doesn’t have personal relationships at work.

“I don’t have disagreements with anyone”, she said.

Earlier it was reported the Naghdalyan will be substituted by Karine Ajemyan from the ruling party in the PACE delegation.