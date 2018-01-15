Parliament to hold hearings on mitigating price increases

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia will hold hearings on the price increases of certain products and the possibilities of mitigating this increase, Speaker Ara Babloyan said in the beginning of the Parliament’s session.

“Taking into account the concerns in public and political circles regarding the price increase of separate products, as well as the proposals of the President of Armenia in this regard, parliamentary hearings on the possibilities of mitigating the price increase and reasons of the increase are convened on January 23, at 11:00, at the initiative of the Speaker”, Babloyan said.

The Speaker requested the committee on economic affairs to organize the hearings with all other authorized committees and to provide the participation of all authorized and stakeholder agencies and NGOs.