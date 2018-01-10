President Sargsyan tasks to find tools for alleviating price rise

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has instructed responsible agencies to regularly inform the public about the processes in the consumer markets, Serzh Sargsyan told during the consultation convened on January 10 to discuss price rise of separate products and measures to mitigate its consequences.

“We are obliged to relentlessly inform the public without taking into account many circumstances. And it’s not enough that one of the deputy ministers once has told the reason of price rise of this or that product. All of us sitting here are obliged to consistently inform the public about those processes. I am convinced people will assess whether what we say are objective or subjective”, ARMENPRESS reports Serzh Sargsyan saying.

The President of Armenia emphasized that parallel to presenting the reasons, forecasts should be made and be responsible for them.

“Those responsible for price rise in Armenia must always make forecasts and ensure everyone that the state budget indicators will be fulfilled, that yes, the price of one product has increased, but the price for one service has decreased. When we do not do this, others fill this gap. And many people try to strain the situation in some cases due to lack of professional knowledge, others due to lack of information and some others as a result of other circumstances. I reiterate, any citizen of Armenia, including all of us sitting here, have the right to possess accurate information about the reasons of price rise”, President Sargsyan said.

According to the President, if really price rise of some goods have objective causes, we should think of how to alleviate the situation.

“I do not want to offer any receipts now, but want to bring an example. For years we have subsidized the price of diesel fuel for rural economies. I think this is a very normal tool, and we should continue doing that, but this is not an obligation. I say this in order each of us thinks how to alleviate the consequences”, President Sargsyan said.