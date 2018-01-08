‘We are dealing with a terrorist state’ – Artsakh on Azerbaijani actions

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Official Stepanakert is labeling the Azerbaijani actions to be terrorist.

Artsakh Presidential spokesman Davit Babayan commented on the recent death of a soldier caused by Azerbaijani gunfire in an interview with ARMENPRESS.

“We are dealing with a terrorist state in the person of Azerbaijan. We are dealing with a low adversary. The violation of ceasefire during New Year days, which doesn’t whatsoever impact the military political balance, doesn’t change the situation in Azerbaijan’s favor. This is simply low, terrorism, inhumane conduct. This is the abnormal adversary we are dealing with”, he said.

Davit Babayan reminded that the official Stepanakert, had proposed 10 years ago to refrain from ceasefire violations especially during international, national, religious holidays as means of stability and peace.

“Taking such a step during holidays is a low [thing to do], it doesn’t fit into any reasoning. This is an irreversible loss for us, the memory of the fallen soldier will always stay bright in the hearts of all”, Babayan said.

On January 7, an Artsakhi soldier was shot dead by Azerbaijan.