Armenia airline to operate flights to Lion and Cologne from April 2018

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia airline will operate flights to the two European destinations starting from April of 2018, the company’s general director Robert Hovhannisyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

He said for that purpose they are going to acquire Embraer plane with 190 seats, and at the moment talks are underway on transporting it.

“This plane is quite in a good condition. When it arrives in Armenia, we will start operating direct flights to Europe. The first flight is scheduled on April 19 to Lion and then to Cologne on April 23”, he said.

Robert Hovhannisyan informed that they have received discounts both from the Lion and Cologne airports to operate flights. “After the talks with the Lion and Cologne airports we have received 50% discount for three years for using the services of the airport. Zvartnots airport is also ready for discount, they support opening regular flights to Europe”, he said.

The airport of Cologne even agreed to give 70% discount if the airline doesn’t postpone the flights.

“These are the destinations from where we expect tourists, including Armenians who live in France and Germany. We also plan to bring tour-operators from there”, he said, adding that if everything goes well, the flights will be operated twice a week both in summer and winter.