President Sargsyan to depart for Russia on working visit


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on December 26 will depart for Moscow on a working visit to participate in the informal meeting of the heads of CIS participating state, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.




