New Cooperation Office in China to deal with presenting and selling Armenian products in Chinese market

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of Armenia’s Cooperation Office was held in the Chinese city of Qingdao with the participation of Armenian Ambassador Sergey Manasaryan and Armenia's commercial attaché to China Hrant Abajyan, the Armenian ministry of economic development and investments told Armenpress.

The Office, which is financed by the Belt & Road Collaborative Innovation Center, will enable the Armenian businessmen to establish the representations of their enterprises. The Office will be engaged in presenting and selling the Armenian goods and services in the Chinese market, boosting tourism and establishing Armenian-Chinese business ties.

The functions of the Office will be conducted by Armenia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen. The total area provided to the Office is 500 square meters which later can be expanded in case of necessity.

The opening of the Center was launched by the signing of respective agreements between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen, the Armenian Embassy and the Belt & Road Collaborative Innovation Center.