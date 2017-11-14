President Sargsyan to depart for Russia on working visit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will pay a working visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin on November 15, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. During the talks the two Presidents will discuss the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations and issues relating to further strengthening and developing the bilateral ties. They also will touch upon the cooperation within the frames of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the current regional issues.

The Armenian and Russian Presidents will attend the official opening ceremony of ‘Armenian cultural days in Russia’ in Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery which is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia and the 20th anniversary of signing the agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Armenia and Russia.

President Serzh Sargsyan will also visit the Prelacy of New Nakhijevan and Russia Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Holy Transfiguration Church where he will watch the ‘Biblical country Armenia’ exhibition dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the establishment of the Diocese. The President will also attend the exhibition of contemporary Armenian cross-stones in the territory of the church.