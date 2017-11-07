Recognition of Armenian Genocide by U.S. state of Indiana is moral and propaganda benefit - Harut Sassounian

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. state of Indiana is propaganda and moral benefit, Harut Sassounian, publisher at The California Courier, told Armenpress.

“According to the U.S. Constitution, the states cannot interfere in the country’s foreign affairs. Thus, they have no right to intervene in the topics of this field and the decisions of the states cannot affect Washington’s decisions, but the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the states has a propaganda meaning, it can be beneficial from this perspective”, Harut Sassounian said.

He said the Armenian people have passed the stage of the genocide recognition long ago. “If we want to move our case forward, we should appeal to the international court demanding Turkey to restore our national rights which were taken from us during the genocide”, he noted.

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a powerful proclamation memorializing the Ottoman Turkish Empire’s centrally-planned and executed annihilation of close to three million Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians and Syriacs, making the Hoosier State the 48th U.S. state to properly recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide. Governor Holcomb also declared November 6-12, 2017 as “Armenia Awareness Week” and invited the citizens of Indiana to “duly note this occasion”.