Russian astronaut shares photos of Yerevan made from outer space


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian astronaut Sergey Ryazansky shared photos made from the International Space Station. The photos also include Yerevan.

“Yerevan does not look like other capitals - people here are not in a hurry, the city is moving at its measured pace. And the Cascade, one of the symbols of Yerevan, is well-known far beyond its borders”, the decorated astronaut said on Facebook.

 



