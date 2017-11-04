Armenian Genocide-themed Intent to Destroy to be premiered in Los Angeles and New York

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Joe Berlinger’s documentary film about the Armenian Genocide “Intent to Destroy” will be premiered in Los Angeles and New York on November 10, ARMENPRESS reports, the film’s music writer, world famous rock musician Serj Tankian informed.

“We are glad to inform that the premier of “Intent to Destroy” film will take place in Los Angeles and New York on November 10. I am proud for the music I have written for the film”, Tankian tweeted. Earlier had had said that “Intent to Destroy” is one of the most powerful films he has recently watched.

Intent to Destroy-ն became one of the most remarkable films at Tribeca and Hot Docs Film Festivals this year.