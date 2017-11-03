Installing investigative mechanisms in Line of Contact is Azerbaijan’s int’l obligation – deputy FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Installing investigation mechanisms for incidents in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is Azerbaijan’s international obligation, since 1995, deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters.

“A trilateral agreement was signed in 1995 between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh, which speaks about strengthening the ceasefire regime and installing investigative mechanisms in the line of contact. Meaning the installation of these mechanisms is the international obligation of Azerbaijan”, Kocharyan said.

Shavarsh Kocharyan reminded that the Armenian side has raised the necessity of installing the mechanisms on various occasions, agreements were even made that these mechanisms should be installed, however Azerbaijan created obstacles. “We will insist that Azerbaijan fulfills its international obligation. This isn’t a precondition, because as I said, it is Azerbaijan’s international obligation, which must be fulfilled”, Kocharyan said.

He also specified that without the participation of Artsakh, no one can make decisions regarding the status of Artsakh and territorial integrity. “The mediators realize this very well and it is no coincidence that they always say that when the day will come for specific negotiations to progress, it is impossible without Artsakh’s participation”, he said.

Shavarsh Kocharyan said Azerbaijan’s dream is to break down the peaceful settlement negotiations process of the conflict.

“The negotiations format is well known, where three UN Security Council permanent members are mediators, the task of which is also to ensure peace. It is understandable as to what kind of a straightjacket this is for Azerbaijan, which speaks about solutions by force. That’s why they are willing to destroy the negotiations format. But we aren’t going to pour water on their mill. We are saying that if the conflict isn’t getting settled, its Azerbaijan’s fault, not the mediators’”.