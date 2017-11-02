Lebanese entrepreneurs interested in Armenia’s business opportunities

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Lebanese entrepreneurs are interested in Armenia’s business opportunities. They mainly focus on trade and tourism sectors.

According to Sepouh Kalpakian, Social Democrat Hunchakian Party lawmaker of the Lebanese parliament, there is need for relevant bodies of both countries to cooperation deeper for quick results.

“Both Lebanese and Armenians have good business and economic ideas. The proximity of the countries must definitely contribute to boosting economic transactions. I have to say that in the recent period Lebanese businessmen express interest for Armenia’s commercial and tourism sector”, Kalpakian told ARMENPRESS.

The role of the Armenian community of Lebanon is also highlighted in boosting commercial ties between the countries. The MP says the local Armenian community displays interest towards the newly independent Armenia in the recent period.

The MP also mentioned the great role of the Lebanese Armenian community for Syrian-Armenians. From the very first day of the Syrian Way, the safest shelter for the Armenians was Lebanon, because it is a bordering country and the community is rather organized.