Armenian President sends condolence letter to US counterpart on NYC terror attack

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to US President Donald Trump on the terror attack in New York that claimed dozens of innocent victims and injured, press service of the President’s office told Armenpress.

The President extended condolences and support to the US President, the American people and relatives of the victims, wishing them fortitude and courage, and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

“Such inhuman acts reaffirm our belief that terrorism has no boundaries, and the international community should jointly continue the fight for eradicating this evil against humanity.

We pray together with the good people of the United States for the peace of souls of innocent victims and health of the wounded”, read the President’s condolence letter.