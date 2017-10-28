European Team Chess Championship: Armenia vs. Switzerland LIVE

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s opponent at the European Team Chess Championship was Switzerland in the first round.

Armenian GM Levon Aronian is not participating in the first round. Sergey Movsesyan was playing against Janick Pelletier, Gabriel Sargsyan was playing against Sebastian Bogner, Hrant Melkumyan was playing against Niko Georgiadis and Hovhannes Gabuzyan versus Olivier Kurman.

The women’s team is competing against the Greek team.

The teams will play from October 28 through November 1 and from November 3 to 6.