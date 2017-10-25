Armenian President sends congratulatory message to leader of Austrian People's Party Sebastian Kurz

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message on October 25 to the leader of Austrian People's Party Sebastian Kurz on the victory in the parliamentary elections, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

The President of Armenia wished the newly elected Austrian Chancellor success and tangible achievements and hoped that the hopes and goals of the friendly people of Austria will come to reality during his tenure.

“Austria is a key partner for Armenia and continuous development of relations with it is of priority importance for us. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, during the past 25 years the Armenian-Austrian bilateral relations have always been accompanied by mutual respect and confidence. We are thankful for that Austria has always assisted Armenia during these years making its significant contribution to the sustainable development of our country”, reads the congratulatory message of the Armenian President.