MEP Frank Engel considers concerning the depth of Azerbaijani corruption roots in Europe

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani corruption scandal disclosures and the subsequent events underline how it is important to stand together with Armenia and Artsakh - Member of the European Parliament Frank Engel representing Luxemburg said at the official opening ceremony of the 4th European-Armenian congress in Belgium on October 18, reports Armenpress.

“This is what me and my colleagues continue doing”, the MEP said, adding that although during the previous meeting he promised to speak in Armenian in the next meeting, but he still cannot do that.

He expressed confidence that he will definitely have a chance in the future to welcome the President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan in the European Parliament who also attended the opening ceremony of the congress.

“I hope the European Parliament, which is the home of European democracy, will also be a home for countries that are not members”, Frank Engel said.

He considered the death of Maltese journalist who disclosed offshore scandals as the most painful event of the week, stating that if such incident is taking place in such a peaceful country, it forces to think about the entire seriousness of the situation.

“As it was revealed, she was a journalist engaged in disclosing the involvement of her country’s top figures in the corruption scandal, as well as revealing corruption scandal in Azerbaijan. This gives rise to think about how deep the Azerbaijani corruption roots are in Europe, and what impact it has, and how aggressive and divergent this impact can be in Europe”, the MEP said.