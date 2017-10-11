Diaspora Minister calls for change of attitude of preservation of Armenian language & culture abroad

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Diaspora of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan says the preservation of Armenian identity is the greatest issue of the Diaspora.

The minister says that already the 4th, 5th generations are born in the Diaspora who live in non-native environment, in foreign conditions, and interact with other cultures and approaches.

In an interview with ARMENPRESS, the minister emphasized that in these conditions the Armenian language willingly or unwillingly is “shrinking”, and is becoming more of a family language, with its space of usage getting smaller.

“This is why we must form love and awe for the Armenian language within the upcoming generation and the youth of the Diaspora, but the schools of our Diaspora are gradually getting lower in quality, since the Armenian school is not competitive compared to the English, French or German schools. Naturally, parents prefer that their children receive more quality education in other schools”, the minister said.

Hakobyan said the structures of the Diaspora, pan-Armenian organizations, as well as the Church have the task to develop and enhance the Armenian schools in the Diaspora.

“And Armenia must train teachers, provide textbooks, which we do very consistently. This year alone we have sent 80 thousand books to more than 300 schools, structures and organizations of the Diaspora. I am proud that the Armenian structures of Valencia have joined forces and are opening an Armenian school. How can I not be proud or not bow before the leadership of the Armenian educational-cultural union who are caring for our pan-national school of Marseille?”

Hakobyan said there are more than 1000 Armenian schools in the Diaspora, 650 of which are Sunday schools.

“We must change the approach”, the minister says, arguing that it is wrong for the children to go to school on weekdays and see that all their friends have weekends instead.

The minister also welcomed the Armath initiative, which created engineering robotics, which attracts children to the labs, where everything is in Armenian language.

Hakobyan also argues that the creation of an e-school will be a very important initiative.