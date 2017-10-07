European Sports Festival-Tournament events commence in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The inaugural European Sports Festival-Tournaments commenced today in Yerevan’s Ararat Valley Country Club.

Deputy Minister of sports and youth affairs Gabriel Ghazaryan, head of the European Union delegation Ambassador Piotr Switalski, as well as golf enthusiasts attended the event.

“Holding this festival also builds a strong bridge between Armenia and the European Union. More than 15 million people across Europe participate in this festival. Armenia can be attractive for golfers with its interesting landscape areas and I am sure that the development of sports tourism will be boosted by building new golf courses, especially in resort zone”, the EU Ambassador said.

According to the Ambassador, bicycle tournaments, skiing events in the winter and basketball competitions next year will also be held on the sidelines of the festival.

“Our goal is to encourage healthy lifestyle in Armenia”, he said.

Deputy Minister Ghazaryan in his turn said the festival will contribute to the development of sports tourism and various sports in Armenia.

Two of the festival’s event – the family golf festival and mini golf festival, will be held October 7-22, while on October 8 a mountain bike tournament will be held for both children and adults.