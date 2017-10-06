Armenian FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss situation in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting October 6 with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Discussions relating to the organization of a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents continued at the meeting.

The sides exchanged ideas over the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone and the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict.