Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Mkhitaryan in Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of Armenia national team and “Manchester United” club Henrikh Mikhitaryan has been included in the Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the UEFA.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration