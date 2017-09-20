Talks are simply cover for Azerbaijan for arms buildup & continuation of fraud – says deputy FM Kocharyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. It is obvious for everyone that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement is stalling because of Azerbaijan, Armenia’s deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said on the sidelines of the closing session of the Armenia-Diaspora forum.

“During the discussions, importance was attached to the issue that the Diaspora should pay greater attention to the Artsakh issue simultaneously by maintaining all the efforts which it puts for the recognition of the Genocide. The negotiations process is simply a cover for Azerbaijan for arms buildup and to continue its fraud, its propaganda war. Azerbaijan is acting against both international rights and the calls and urges of mediator countries – Russia, USA, France, and moreover, it clearly showed its true face in 2016 [April War]”, Kocharyan said.

Kocharyan said the 2016 April War was nothing but the repetition of the 1990s aggression.

“The 1994 trilateral agreement – Azerbaijan, Artsakh, Armenia, was about establishing a ceasefire and halting military operations. I draw attention on the term halting military operations. From this perspective, there have always been violations, while the 2016 April events were a re-launch of obvious military operations. Azerbaijan once again appeared as an aggressor”, Kocharyan said, branding Azerbaijan’s actions as a gross violation of humanitarian rights.