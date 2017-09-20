Armenia’s economy & investments minister holds meeting with Lebanon’s tourism minister in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Lebanon’s tourism minister Avetis Kitanyan has visited Armenia at the invitation of the minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan.

The Armenian minister held a meeting with the Lebanese minister to discuss the cooperation between Armenia and Lebanon in the tourism sector.

Minister Kitanyan thanked for the invitation and mentioned that the meeting is a good occasion to exchange experience in development and advancement of tourism.

Kitanyan said Lebanese tourists are greatly interested in Armenia, and Armenia is present in the tour packages of almost all travel agencies of Lebanon. “The two people know each other well, and there are no obstacles for developing and enhancing the number of tourism visits as result of adequate work”.

According to Zarmine Zeytuntsyan, chairman of the tourism committee of Armenia, the number of tourists from Lebanon grew after the launch of a new flight. The growth is nearly 58%.

Avetis Kitanyan and Suren Karayan also discussed issues related to Yerevan-Beirut flights.

Karayan inquired on the preferences and interests of Lebanese tourists in order to clarify targeted events.

In terms of developing tourism cooperation, the sides discussed holding several marketing events for the private sector, holding mutual visits, visits of reporters, road-shows and others.

Suren Karayan’s upcoming visit to Lebanon was also discussed.