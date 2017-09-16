Azerbaijani manhunt will not bring any good result to that country – Artsakh Ombudsman

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Ruben Melikyan – human rights defender of the Artsakh Republic, hopes that Azerbaijan will act somehow reasonably and will not be engaged in a manhunt since it will not bring any good result to that country.

Commenting on blogger Alexander Lapshin’s first note posted in the social network after being released from the Azerbaijani jail, the Artsakh Ombudsman told Armenpress that Lapshin presents mainly two interesting factors.

“The first one is that the level of Armenophobia has not only reached an unacceptable level in Azerbaijan, but also it further increases. And the second one relates to the growing number of supporters of Islamic extremism in Azerbaijan which is also concerning taking into account that radical Islam is a global threat for the entire civilized community”, Ruben Melikyan said.

He said however certain counter actions are noticed, such as the actions of human rights community and the disclosures of “Azerbaijani Laundromat”.

“For us it is important to have a neighbor committed to certain principles, but unfortunately, we do not see any positive development on this path”, the Artsakh Ombudsman said.